STRONG WIND WARNING NUMBER NINETEEN

STRONG WIND WARNING NUMBER NINETEEN ISSUED BY THE SOLOMON ISLANDS METEOROLOGICAL SERVICE AT 7:00AM THIS MORNING ON MONDAY, 13TH FEBRUARY 2023.

A STRONG WIND WARNING IS CURRENT FOR WATERS OF RENNELL/BELLONA, MAKIRA AND TEMOTU PROVINCES.

SITUATION: A GENERAL NORTHERLY WIND FLOW PERSISTS OVER SOLOMON ISLANDS.

EXPECT NORTHEAST TO NORTHWEST WINDS TO REACH 15 TO 25 KNOTS OVER WATERS OF RENNELL/BELLONA, MAKIRA AND TEMOTU PROVINCES.

SEAS WILL BE MODERATE TO ROUGH AND MODERATE SOUTHERLY SWELLS.

EXPECT POOR VISIBILITY IN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORM AREAS.

PEOPLE IN THOSE AREAS SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES AS SUCH STRONG WINDS HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO IMPACT LIVES AND PROPERTIES.

SEA TRAVELERS ARE URGED TO CONSIDER SAFETY ACTIONS AS SUCH WINDS CAN PRODUCE DANGEROUS WAVE CONDITIONS WHICH ARE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL BOATS.

PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION TO PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES.

THE NEXT STRONG WIND WARNING WILL BE ISSUED AT 4:00PM THIS AFTERNOON.

STRONG WIN WONING NAMBA NAENTIN

STRONG WIN WONING NAMBA NAENTIN HEM KAM FROM WEDA OFIS LO 7 KILOK DISFALA MONING LO SANDE, 13TH FEBUARI 2023.

DIS FALA STRONG WIN WONING BAE HEM KAVAM SOLWATA ERIA BLO RENNELL/BELLONA, MAKIRA AN TEMOTU PROVINSIS.

WEDA DIS TAEM: WAN FALA GENERAL NORTHERLY WIN FLOW HEM STAP OVAM SOLOMON AELANS.

EKSPEKTEM STRONG FALA WIN (15 TO 25 KNOTS) FROM NORTHEAST TO NORTHWEST DAEREKSON BAE KAVAM SOLWATA ERIA BLO RENNELL/BELLONA, MAKIRA AN TEMOTU PROVINSIS.

SOLWATA BAE HEM RAF WETEM OKETA BIK WEV.

DIS KAEN STRONG WIN OSEM SAVVY KAM WETEM BIK REN AN TANDA STOMS AN SAVE MEKEM PIPOL FO NO LUK FARAWEI.

OLKETA PIPOL WEA GO AOT LO SOLWATA MAS TING TING GUD BIKOS DIS KAEN STRONG WIN OSEM SAVVY MEKEM SMOL BOTS FO KAPSAIS.

PLIZ TALEM DIS FALA TOKTOK FO OLOKETA PIPOL WEA NIDIM HELP TU.

NARA STRONG WIN WONING BAE KAM AOT LO 4 KILOK LO DISFALA AFTANUN.