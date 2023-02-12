RSIPF to conduct UXO Operations in the Western Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team will be conducting bomb/ UXO operations in the Western Province from 14 February to 19 February 2023.

Officer In-charge, (OIC) of the RSIPF EOD team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “The tasks will be carried out in the areas of Munda, Sasavele, Noro and surrounding communities on New Georgia Island, Vonavona, New Mala and surrounding communities on Kohinggo Island, Ringgi, Teme, Jack Harbour and surrounding communities on Kolombangara Island.”

Inspector Tunuki says, “It is advisable that those mentioned communities to report any sightings of UXOs whilst the team is on the ground so that those WWII remnants can be dealt with accordingly.”

He explains: “The enactment of this task is paramount in order to remove and destroy bombs found and which are endangering our environment, lives and property.”

“I call on the communities in the Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to any nearest Police Stations,” says OIC Tunuki.

//End//