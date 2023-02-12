Solomon Islands becomes 185th member of the World Customs Organization

Solomon Islands became the 185th Member of the World Customs Organization (WCO) on 26 January 2023, when it deposited its Instrument of Accession to the Convention Establishing a Customs Co-operation Council, with the Government of Belgium as the Depository.

The Instrument of Accession was deposited on behalf of Solomon Islands by the Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, H.E Mr Moses K. Mose.

At a symbolic handing over ceremony of the Instrument of Accession at the WCO headquarters in Brussels on Friday 10 February 2023, the WCO Secretary-General Dr. Kunio Mikuriya warmly welcomed Solomon Islands to the international customs family.

Secretary-General Dr. Mikuriya highlighted the importance and benefits of Solomon Islands joining the WCO as a small island economy, particularly in terms of technical assistance, training/capacity building and in developing standards to enhance efficiency and security in trade and tourism.

The Secretary-General spoke of his keen interest to support and strengthen the customs administrations of member countries in the Oceania region.

He further offered to pay an official visit to Solomon Islands to meet with the Solomo Islands Customs and Excise division and other relevant stakeholders.

Speaking at the WCO headquarters, Ambassador Mose conveyed that Solomon Islands values its membership to the WCO and looks forward to working closely with the Organisation, particularly in terms of accessing technical support and identifying training and capacity building initiatives for the SI Customs and Excise Division.

Ambassador Mose welcomed WCO Secretary-General Dr. Mikuriya’s interest to visit Solomon Islands and looked forward to engaging constructively with the WCO.

The World Customs Organization was established in 1952 and is an inter-governmental organization that aims to improve coordination and co-operation amongst customs administrations around the world. The World Customs Organisation Secretariat is based in Brussels and has 185 members. Other Pacific Islands members include Fiji, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE