Ministry of Finance & Treasury, Sub Office Notice
The Ministry of Finance and Treasury wishes to inform the Public and Valued customers that the Ministry is extending our cashier services by opening our Sub Office at Panatina Plaza Building East of Honiara as of this weekend.
The following services will be provided as from Monday the 13th of February 2023.
- Tax Revenue Cashier Services under Inland Revenue Division (Exclude Vehicle Registration and Drivers Licenses)
- All Cashier Services under Treasury Division.
- All Cashier Services under Customs & Excise Division.