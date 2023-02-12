Submit Release
News Search

There were 179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,159 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Finance & Treasury, Sub Office Notice.

Ministry of Finance & Treasury, Sub Office Notice

 

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury wishes to inform the Public and Valued customers that the Ministry is extending our cashier services by opening our Sub Office at Panatina Plaza Building East of Honiara as of this weekend.

The following services will be provided as from Monday the 13th of February 2023.

  1. Tax Revenue Cashier Services under Inland Revenue Division (Exclude Vehicle Registration and Drivers Licenses)
  2. All Cashier Services under Treasury Division.
  3. All Cashier Services under Customs & Excise Division.

You just read:

Ministry of Finance & Treasury, Sub Office Notice.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.