Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:25 am, MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect and the suspect’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###