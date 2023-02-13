Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 13, 2023
February 12, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
|
|
Private meetings.
|
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami as part of pre-budget consultations.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Métis National Council as part of pre-budget consultations.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will meet with the Assembly of First Nations as part of pre-budget consultations.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media.
|
|
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/12/c7305.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.