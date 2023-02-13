Submit Release
Corporate Bookers Race to Secure a Gold Coast Venue as Availability for 2023 Quickly Begins to Fill

GOLD COAST, Australia, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading event tech platform, HeadBox, the events industry is preparing for another huge year off the back of a successful 2022. The company's event planning team has been busy working with bookers to help them secure their ideal venue hire Gold Coast-wide for 2023, currently working on over $2.7 million worth of events. 

HeadBox says there is a sense of confidence and excitement in the air surrounding the events industry, following a tumultuous few years which saw the pandemic bring the industry to a stand-still. While the industry pivoted to virtual events followed by hybrid-style events during the pandemic, Business Events Australia reports that business decision-makers are showing a clear desire to return to face-to-face events with a reduced use of hybrid formats.

After years of lockdowns and virtual events, HeadBox explains that there is a huge appetite from attendees for real and memorable experiences. Event planners will need to focus on creating the best possible experiences for their attendees and this starts with the function room. Gold Coast wide, HeadBox is the leading provider of venue hire, easily connecting bookers with their ideal venues. 

With a team of expert event planners, HeadBox is available to help bookers with anything they need. On a mission to take the stress and hassle out of event planning, bookers simply submit their event brief to the platform with details about their budget, wants and needs, then the event planning team at HeadBox will find a selection of function rooms Gold Coast-wide that would be suitable. 

Since launching in Australia in 2021, HeadBox has been steadily growing and now services seven cities across the country, partnering with thousands of incredible venues that can accommodate all types of events.

To learn more about creating meetings and events the hassle-free way or to find the ideal corporate event or party venue Gold Coast-wide, visit HeadBox online today. 

