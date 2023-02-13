PLDT INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that PLDT Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – PHI

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of PLDT, Inc. (NYSE: PHI) publicly traded securities between January 1, 2019, and December 19, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until April 7, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PLDT class action lawsuit. Captioned Olsson v. PLDT Inc., No. 23-cv-00885 (C.D. Cal.), the PLDT class action lawsuit charges PLDT as well as certain of PLDT’s top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: PLDT purports to be the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telco company. Through its principal business groups, PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines’ most extensive fiber optic backbone and fixed line cellular networks.

The PLDT class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PLDT was facing capital spending budget overruns; and (ii) PLDT and certain of its executives and directors failed to address weaknesses that allowed such budget overruns.

On December 16, 2022, PLDT announced that it was facing a budget overrun of PHP 48 billion. Then, on December 19, 2022, Bloomberg reported that the Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission launched an inquiry into PLDT’s budget overrun. On this news, the price of PLDT shares declined more than 19%, damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired PLDT publicly traded securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PLDT class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the PLDT class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the PLDT class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the PLDT class action lawsuit.

