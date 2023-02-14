Wencor announces an exclusive, multi-year defense contract with AMETEK FMH Aerospace Corp.

PEACHTREE CITY, GA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMETEK FMH has selected Wencor as its exclusive distributor supporting global military and government aftermarket. This agreement expands the partnership that Wencor and AMETEK SFMS previously announced in September 2022, and now includes the AMETEK flexible metal tubing, ducting, bellows, valves, filter assemblies, and fuel boost pumps supporting key military platforms in the aerospace and defense market segments.

“We are excited to partner with AMETEK and their market-leading offerings. Their diverse product portfolio and technical engineering capabilities, combined with our technical defense portfolio and value-added services will expand our opportunities into the defense market sector. Wencor prides itself in the ability to provide innovative solutions that enable reliability, material availability and cost efficiencies for our customers and this partnership will enhance these deliverables,” said Wencor President of Defense, Scott Herndon.

Dan Ketchum, Vice President and Business Unit Manager of AMETEK FMH Aerospace / Pacific Design, noted, “This partnership allows us to effectively service the military aftermarket while expanding AMETEK’s focus on highly engineered technology solutions.”

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA design and development as well as an extensive network of distribution solutions to help customers lower the cost of aircraft ownership while increasing reliability. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Aviatron, Fortner Engineering, PHS Aviation, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, Aero-Glen International, ASC International and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencor.com and follow Wencor on LinkedIn.

About AMETEK FMH Aerospace Corp.

Ametek FMH Aerospace Corp. (“FMH”) is a leading designer and manufacturer of complex, highly-engineered components and assemblies for the commercial aerospace, defense, space and industrial markets. We produce a broad range of metal bellows, bellow joints, tubes, ducts and metal hoses, among other components, that are complex, tight tolerance and typically flight-critical. Our products are used to facilitate the transfer of fluids and gases at extreme temperatures and pressures and in demanding environments. AMETEK Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $5 billion.