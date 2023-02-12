Submit Release
News Search

There were 162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,198 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam team in Turkey help rescue a 14-year-old trapped in collapsed building

VIETNAM, February 12 - ADIYAMAN — The Ministry of Public Security's Rescue Team in Turkey helped rescue a 14-year-old from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Saturday.

According to Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, leader of the rescue team, at 7.30am local time on Saturday, the team arrived at the scene of the collapsed building, inside which 10 people were believed to be trapped.

With specialised equipment from Turkey, the team cleared most of the area by 6.30pm local time.

The team located signs of life from two different sources with the help of technology.

After analysis, the team concluded that the only way to reach the victims was only wide enough for one rescuer.

They contacted Turkish authorities to coordinate with other teams. A nearby rescue squad from Pakistan arrived, who used ultrasonic technology to locate the victims.

By 10.10pm, the Pakistani squad rescued the victim, a 14-year-old teenager from the rubble.

The Pakistan team thanked the Vietnamese forces for their successful collaboration in the rescue.

According to the Vietnamese team, the rescue mission was supposed to continue until 1am local time on Sunday but was disrupted by an aftershock.

On Saturday, representatives of the rescue team and the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey met with the Government of Turkey to send aid and medicine. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam team in Turkey help rescue a 14-year-old trapped in collapsed building

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.