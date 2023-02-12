Việt Nam team in Turkey help rescue a 14-year-old trapped in collapsed building

VIETNAM, February 12 - ADIYAMAN — The Ministry of Public Security's Rescue Team in Turkey helped rescue a 14-year-old from a collapsed building in Adiyaman, Turkey, on Saturday.

According to Colonel Nguyễn Minh Khương, leader of the rescue team, at 7.30am local time on Saturday, the team arrived at the scene of the collapsed building, inside which 10 people were believed to be trapped.

With specialised equipment from Turkey, the team cleared most of the area by 6.30pm local time.

The team located signs of life from two different sources with the help of technology.

After analysis, the team concluded that the only way to reach the victims was only wide enough for one rescuer.

They contacted Turkish authorities to coordinate with other teams. A nearby rescue squad from Pakistan arrived, who used ultrasonic technology to locate the victims.

By 10.10pm, the Pakistani squad rescued the victim, a 14-year-old teenager from the rubble.

The Pakistan team thanked the Vietnamese forces for their successful collaboration in the rescue.

According to the Vietnamese team, the rescue mission was supposed to continue until 1am local time on Sunday but was disrupted by an aftershock.

On Saturday, representatives of the rescue team and the Vietnamese Embassy in Turkey met with the Government of Turkey to send aid and medicine. — VNS