Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion On Weed And Whiskey News
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner wanted to share with the 141,000+ Partakers on Weed And Whiskey News why LUCK means so much to him and the team at Weed And Whiskey TV. “This episode is dedicated to Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion. With the 11th Reunion right around the corner on March 16th, 2023 we couldn’t wait to share what this festival is all about. Better than words I could write, watch this episode and you’ll understand what it’s all about. Weed And Whiskey TV exists because of being in LUCK…Luck, TX that is.”
About the episode J-Man shared, Wikipedia says that Luck is the phenomenon and belief that defines the experience of improbable events, especially improbably positive or negative ones. I can personally attest to the sayings “When your not in LUCK you’re out of LUCK and the only bad LUCK in not being in LUCK at all.” J-Man continued “I came out of the closet regarding my cannabis use because of LUCK and I now have a fledgling TV Network, only because of being in LUCK.”
About LUCK REUNION
Nearly 10 years ago, a group of friends came together with a vision for a new kind of live music experience. We wanted to honor the cross-section culture that has long motivated creative tradition; to preserve traditions in music, food, and craft; and to create a stage for modern-day outliers who are influenced by the legacies before us. Luckily, we had the keys to Willie Nelson’s private Luck, TX property, and the singular opportunity to open its gates to people who, like us, value artistic tradition and want to do the legwork to discover talent that reflects our cultural heritage. The Luck Reunion “anti-festival” was born as an annual one-day event has grown into an experience and content-driven endeavor. Luck Presents aims to connect audiences to the most kick-ass entertainment not only in-person, but also online. In 2020, Team Luck quickly pivoted into the content space, producing virtual events including our variety show, “‘Til Further Notice”; weekly series “Hello Walls” and “Prime Cuts”, and our 4/20 special, “Come And Toke It.” With the continued mission of providing a space for craftsmanship, preservation, and discovery, Luck Presents is committed to connecting art and audience both in and outside of Luck, TX. When asked about how we curate our talent, our answer is simple: we just invite people we love. Our team are personally fans of every act, chef, and artisan we put on the stage or screen. Over the years we’ve been able to build a unique creative community through Luck, making a lot of great friends along the way. The “Luck Family” is just that...our family.
The Luck ring has become one of our favorite traditions. Made exclusively for Luck Family members by Maker & Smith, the coveted ring is our gift to the people who believe in us enough to do shit with us. Several artists have stacked up a few over the years...and there is nothing better than running into an artist with a ring in the “wild”. Luck Embassy is our artist-facing portal that connects creatives to the resources they need the most - from travel to housing to instrument rental. Helping artists when it counts, where it counts.
Built in 1985 as the backdrop for the film “Red Headed Stranger”, Luck, TX is an old west town located in Willie Nelson’s backyard on the outskirts of Austin. While filming the movie Nelson grew attached to the set and bought the property, preserving the original structures and building a home just up the road. Luck, TX was born. Beyond its fading facades, Luck became the spot where Willie and his contemporaries came together to shoot the shit and inspire one another through song; a sort of scaled-down extension of anti-scene Austin landmarks like Armadillo World Headquarters and Austin Opry House.
Luck was primarily Willie’s private hang...for poker games in the “World Headquarters” and Easter Sundays in the chapel. In 2012, a group of barstool dreamers set out to revive the town’s spirit with experiences inspired by its unique history. With Nelson’s blessing, the seeds for a new iteration of the “Luck” brand were planted. Luck Presents hopes to honor the creative origins of the magical space through unique events and content.all the difference.
Visit https://www.luckpresents.com for more information
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. The vast Majority of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
Weed And Whiskey TV
