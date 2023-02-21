Announcing a Webinar Dialogue on Ethical Uses of AI Technology hosted by the Boston Global Forum

Boston Global Forum PowerPatent Logo Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

Boston Forum and PowerPatent announce a Webinar Dialogue on Ethical Uses of AI Technology. Please sign-up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/

The legal industry is set to be disrupted by new AI tech that's poised to change the way consumers seek out legal advice. Yet, the tool is not a replacement for professional legal advice.” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Global Forum and PowerPatent announce a webinar discussion on how to promote ethical uses of AI technology. The discussion explores how people and companies should operate according to ethical principles such as fairness, non-maleficence, and respect for human dignity.

Fairness is the concept that decisions should be free from prejudice. This applies to both public service delivery and private decision-making processes alike. Furthermore, transparency should be your guide when making a decision, with reasons provided for why that choice was made.

One factor that contributes to bias in AI training data is the type of data used. Training data may reflect the communication habits of one group at the expense of others, leading to a biased AI solution.

To address ethical concerns, a framework needs to be created that encompasses both the development and deployment of AI systems. This effort should be a collaborative effort involving multiple stakeholders such as developers, providers and regulators.

It should include a set of principles aligned to core values, such as transparency, justice and fairness; non-maleficence, responsibility and privacy. Furthermore, it should address data protection, security and ethics in the development and deployment of AI technologies.

A framework will also promote consumer trust by giving users insight into the results of an AI system they are using. This reduces the likelihood of misinterpretation, misunderstanding or confusion and improves decision quality made by AI systems.

An ethical framework must include evaluative metrics to measure AI’s impact. These should be based on principles listed above, with indicators showing how AI has affected society-critical areas like healthcare or education.

Addressing ethics concerns is an important aspect of legal software with AI. AI technologies have the potential to bring about significant benefits, but they also raise important ethical questions and challenges, particularly when used in the legal industry.

For example, AI algorithms may perpetuate existing biases and discrimination, and the use of AI in legal decision-making may raise questions about accountability and fairness. The use of AI in legal research and analysis may also raise concerns about privacy and the protection of confidential information.

To address these ethics concerns, it is important for legal software with AI to be developed and deployed in an ethical and responsible manner. This can include conducting regular ethical reviews and assessments of the software, developing and implementing clear ethical guidelines and best practices for the use of AI in the legal industry, and engaging in ongoing dialogue with stakeholders, including clients, employees, and experts in ethics and law, to understand and address any ethical questions or concerns.

Organizations should also have clear policies and procedures in place to address any ethics concerns that may arise, including mechanisms for reporting and resolving such concerns and procedures for conducting regular evaluations and audits of the software to assess its performance and identify any ethical issues.

“AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive transparent AI framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

Addressing ethics concerns is an important aspect of legal software with AI, and it is important for organizations and developers to prioritize this aspect in the development and deployment of these technologies. This will help to ensure that the software is developed and used in a way that promotes ethical values, protects the interests of individuals, and minimizes harm.

For more on the webinar, please sign-up at https://bostonglobalforum.org/

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

Note to editors: For more information, news, and perspectives from PowerPatent, please visit the PowerPatent Newsroom at www.powerpatent.com. Web links, telephone numbers, and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact btran at powerpatent.com.

How PowerPatent AI Assisted Patent Workflow Software works