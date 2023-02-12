Mayor Bowser to Celebrate the Opening of The Ethel, a Permanent Supportive Housing Apartment Building at Hill East

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 13 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, District leaders and community members will celebrate the opening of The Ethel, a permanent supportive housing building that combines housing, case management services and amenities to help residents transition out of homelessness and move towards a self-sufficient and fulfilling life.



The Ethel, adjacent to the RFK Campus, honors Ethel Kennedy and her legacy as a humanitarian and civil rights activist. With its 100 permanent supportive housing units, the building will act as a sanctuary to residents exiting homelessness.



When:

Monday, February 13 at 11 am



Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland

Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large

Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7

John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Brenda Donald, Executive Director, DC Housing Authority

Laura Zeilinger, Director, Department of Human Services



Where:

The Ethel

1900 C Street, SE

*Closest Metro Station: Stadium – Armory Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Stadium – Armory Metro*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

