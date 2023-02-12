Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Celebrate the Opening of The Ethel, a Permanent Supportive Housing Apartment Building at Hill East

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 13 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, District leaders and community members will celebrate the opening of The Ethel, a permanent supportive housing building that combines housing, case management services and amenities to help residents transition out of homelessness and move towards a self-sufficient and fulfilling life.
 
The Ethel, adjacent to the RFK Campus, honors Ethel Kennedy and her legacy as a humanitarian and civil rights activist. With its 100 permanent supportive housing units, the building will act as a sanctuary to residents exiting homelessness.
 
When:
Monday, February 13 at 11 am
 
Who:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland
Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, At-Large
Councilmember Vincent Gray, Ward 7
John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development
Brenda Donald, Executive Director, DC Housing Authority
Laura Zeilinger, Director, Department of Human Services
 
Where:
The Ethel
1900 C Street, SE
*Closest Metro Station: Stadium – Armory Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare Station: Stadium – Armory Metro*
 
