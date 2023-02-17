PowerPatent and Boston Global Forum Announce Webinar Dialogue on Bias and Discrimination Framework for AI Chat

Boston Global Forum PowerPatent Logo Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent

Generative AI has huge intellectual property implications. As a patent attorney, I closely monitor AI tech for the best strategies for protecting their innovations/exclusivity that meets patentability” — Bao Tran, Patent Attorney

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent and the Boston Global Forum Announce a Webinar Dialogue on Bias and Discrimination Framework for AI Chat Assistants. AI Assistants and ChatGPT should be designed and operated with the goal of minimizing bias and discrimination. These can take the form of representational harms, like accent bias in Google Home or gender discrimination in facial recognition systems; or allocation harms such as withholding opportunities for certain groups.

AI has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, prompting many companies to incorporate chatbots into their operations.

These systems have improved customer service, cut expenses, and generated increased revenue for organizations alike.

AI chatbots not only offer a more human-like experience to customers, but they can also aid companies in creating personalized marketing strategies that engage them. These tools process vast amounts of data and detect user intent – enabling businesses to send tailored offers directly to clients. AI chat assistants can be designed and operated in a way that minimizes the potential for bias or discrimination. One obvious step is making sure the data used to train models is diverse, which can be done through careful selection during data collection.

Another essential aspect of AI chat assistant design and operation is creating a secure environment for end users. This can be accomplished through stringent privacy and security standards, as well as rigorous monitoring systems.

Though AI-powered CAs offer promise, there remain numerous concerns about their biases and discriminatory behavior.

These issues can arise when these computers regurgitate or remix data they consume or repurpose its outputs to address different users with differing expectations and comprehension levels.

This can have several negative consequences, such as misrepresenting customers and their preferences. Thus, research into bias and discriminatory outputs from AI-driven CAs is a hot topic in academia today.

It is important for legal software using AI to minimize the risk of bias and discrimination. AI algorithms and decision-making systems are only as fair and unbiased as the data used to train them, and any biases or discriminatory patterns in the training data can be perpetuated in the resulting AI systems. This can have serious consequences in the legal industry, where AI-powered software is used to make important legal decisions that can impact people's lives, including determining outcomes of legal cases, predicting the likelihood of recidivism, and determining bail and sentencing decisions.

PowerPatent takes steps to avoid bias by using software screened by human trainers who continuously refine and filter its output. Furthermore, they monitor its language-learning model in order to reduce the amount of incorrect data it produces.

To reduce the risk of bias and discrimination, it is important for legal software with AI to be developed with a focus on fairness, accountability, and transparency. This can include using diverse and representative data sets to train AI algorithms, using techniques like algorithmic fairness and explainable AI to identify and mitigate potential biases, and conducting regular audits and evaluations of the software to assess its performance and identify any biases or discriminatory outcomes.

Organizations should also have clear policies and procedures in place to address any issues of bias and discrimination that may arise, including mechanisms for reporting and resolving such issues and procedures for conducting regular audits and evaluations of the software.

“AI assistants like ChatGPT have the potential to revolutionize the way we live and work, but it is essential that we take steps to ensure their responsible development and deployment,” said Bao Tran, Patent Attorney at Patent PC and Founder of Patent SaaS provider PowerPatent Inc. “A comprehensive transparent AI framework that addresses privacy, ethics, and bias is a critical step in realizing the full potential of these systems while protecting the interests of users and society as a whole.”

Reducing the risk of bias and discrimination is a critical aspect of legal software with AI, and it is important for organizations and developers to prioritize this aspect in the development and deployment of these technologies. This will help to ensure that the software is fair, accountable, and transparent and that it operates in a way that promotes equality and minimizes harm to individuals.

About the Boston Global Forum:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) offers a venue for leaders, strategists, thinkers, and innovators to contribute to the process of Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment. In 2019, the Boston Global Forum, in collaboration with the United Nations Academic Impact, launched the United Nations Centennial Initiative. It began with the release of a major work titled “Remaking the World – Toward an Age of Global Enlightenment”. More than twenty distinguished leaders, thinkers, strategists, and innovators put forth unprecedented approaches to the challenges that lay before the world. These contributors include President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Governor Michael Dukakis, Father of Internet Vint Cerf, Former US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter, Harvard University Professors Joseph Nye and Thomas Patterson, MIT Professors Nazli Choucri and Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and MEP Eva Kaili.

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent Inc. is a leading provider of AI solutions and a pioneer in the development of cutting-edge AI technology for patent preparation and prosecution. With a focus on responsible AI development and deployment, PowerPatent is committed to advancing the field of AI in a manner that benefits society as a whole.

