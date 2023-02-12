FitPeo Launches Revolutionary Patient-Centric Healthcare Remote Monitoring Platform

Saint Johns, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2023) - FitPeo is a patient-centric and holistically connected care platform that provides remote consultations and healthcare monitoring services, established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With its aim to revolutionize the healthcare industry by offering convenient and accessible healthcare services, FitPeo is changing the way healthcare is delivered.

FitPeo's remote monitoring system begins with a connection to the patient through a tablet or mobile device. Patients are then engaged in interactive programs, monitored for their well-being, and alerted of any concerns. With FitPeo, patients can access healthcare from anywhere, at any time.

Remote patient monitoring with FitPeo offers numerous benefits for patients, including reduced medical emergencies, increased patient retention, and improved healthcare delivery. No more waiting in a doctor's office or driving to see a doctor, FitPeo offers a smooth and stress-free healthcare experience, accessible from the convenience of a mobile device.

One of FitPeo's unique features is its transitional care management service, helping patients transition from one healthcare setting to another, ensuring they receive the best possible care.

FitPeo's behavioral health integration service provides patients with access to behavioral health services, such as therapy and counseling, through the platform, leading to a more holistic approach to healthcare.

With a focus on the patient, FitPeo is making healthcare more user-friendly and convenient.

