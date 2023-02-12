Hispanic Business Groups from NYC Welcome Colombian Business and advocacy Groups to Promote Economic Growth

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hispanic business groups from New York City are welcoming Colombian business and advocacy groups that will meet with elected officials and trade groups to promote economic empowerment in south America while helping to mitigate the recent unexpected migration crisis in the City of New York.

Frank Garcia, former Chairman of the National Association of State Chambers and founder of the Hispanic Buying Groups, says: “We can help decrease the new undocumented immigration issue that New York is facing by creating business opportunities for these disadvantaged businesses in countries in the Caribbean, Central, and South America.”

Mr. Garcia adds, “Our Hispanic and minority business partners visited Colombia several times last year to identify and develop business opportunities in economic and socially distressed populations. Now Colombian representatives are coming to New York to learn about our vibrant Hispanic business community and to meet with New York elected and government officials. We will create win-win trade and economic development opportunities for the City of New York, our minority-owned business, and emerging entrepreneurs from difficult areas in Latin America.”

To welcome the Colombian delegation, the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers will have a press conference at Caridad Restaurant in the Bronx “Our Coalition and representatives from the most important NYC trade groups will welcome the National Association of First Ladies, a Colombian group of wives and partners of all Colombia’s wives of governors and mayors that promote economic development from women displaced by conflict and war,” says Carmen Hernández, current President of the New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers.

It is a vision of several Hispanic business leaders to create a bridge of trade between Colombia and the United States to give opportunities to minority-owned businesses in the United States while at the same time creating economic development opportunities in Latin America, thus potentially mitigating recently migration patterns in New York City. The Hispanic Buying Group and recent new trade group will spreadhead this effort and is seeking to create an international distribution center in the Bronx NY, that will also host an incubator and accelerator program for minority-owned startup companies looking to serve the international trade to and from Latino America.

Welcoming the Colombian group are Senator Jessica Ramos, Aids for life Jesus, The New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers, National Association of State Chambers, Association of First Ladies of Colombia, Association of City Council Members of Colombia, Association of Veterans of Korea of Colombia, National Supermarket Association, Bronx Hispanic Chamber, Worldwide churches, Bodega and Small Business Group, New Jersey Veterans Chamber of Commerce, Association of victims of the Conflict of Columbia from New York and the Hispanic Buying Group.