MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 9:54 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, for the report of an assault in progress. Upon arrival, members located a female victim, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Upon further investigation it was learned that the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument. During the argument, the suspect struck the victim with a metal box then threatened the victim. The suspect then fled the scene before MPD’s arrival.

During the initial investigation, an officer was canvassing for the suspect in reference to the assault. The officer observed a subject enter the passenger side of a parked vehicle. The officer approached the subject and believed that he may be the suspect in the assault. The officer gave the subject numerous commands to exit the vehicle and to stop reaching. The subject failed to comply and reached into his waistband. The officer discharged their firearm one time striking the subject. The subject was handcuffed and removed from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While the subject was being treated, he was in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, 38-year-old Steven Shaw, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, 59-year-old Wallace Lewis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury and Threats to do Bodily Harm in connection to the assault.