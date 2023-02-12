National Institute for Fitness and Sport Invites Senior Living Communities to Pump It for Parkinson's on April 11, 2023

NIFS has partnered with NuStep inviting senior living communities across the country to take part in this event to raise awareness on the benefits of exercise for individuals with Parkinson's.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) presents Pump It for Parkinson's on World Parkinson's Day, April 11, 2023. NIFS has partnered with NuStep inviting senior living communities across the country to take part in this event to raise awareness on the benefits of exercise for individuals with Parkinson's. Pump It for Parkinson's will be a day-long NuStep challenge for senior communities striving to achieve 30,000 steps on their NuStep.

Emily Davenport, NIFS Director of Fitness Center Management, said, "communities can rally their entire campus by bringing together their residents and employees to accomplish the goal!" NIFS will provide communities with a complimentary programming packet including tracking tools, promotional content, and educational resources they need to get their residents excited. The event's goal is to accrue 1 million steps representing the 1 million people in the US living with Parkinson's!

"Whether this event is a community's first program dedicated to supporting residents with Parkinson's or a fun add-on to existing offerings, we want to provide resources as they continue to help residents fight back against Parkinson's," said Davenport. Participating communities will also receive a Parkinson's fitness toolkit of resources and videos they can use in their fitness center. Communities that want to get involved need to register at https://wellness.nifs.org/pump-it-for-parkinsons.

"We're pleased to partner with NIFS and support their event, Pump It for Parkinson's. And we're honored that participants will be using NuStep cross trainers throughout the day to demonstrate the importance of exercise for people with Parkinson's," said NuStep Vice President of Marketing and Product Development, Tobey Thelen. As an added incentive, thanks to NuStep and NIFS, communities may be eligible to win a NuStep T6 Cross Trainer for participating in Pump It for Parkinson's.

Nearly 10 million individuals are living with Parkinson's Disease worldwide and each year 90,000 Americans are diagnosed with this degenerative condition. Three years ago, NIFS embarked on developing a comprehensive fitness program to meet the unique needs of residents with Parkinson's Disease for their senior living community clients. From this, Bold Moves programming specifically designed for residents with Parkinson's was born.

NIFS would like to thank strategic partners, NuStep and Wellzesta, for supporting Pump It for Parkinson's and their help in creating awareness of the unique fitness needs residents with Parkinson's Disease have.To find out more about Fitness Center Management by NIFS, call (317) 274-3432, email Emily Davenport at edavenport@nifs.org, or visit wellness.nifs.org.

NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org. National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness, and athletic performance through research, education, and service.

NuStep is a leading manufacturer of recumbent cross-trainers used in healthcare, senior living, and fitness settings worldwide.

