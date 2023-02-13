According to CMi Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 7.5 Bn By 2030
Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market was at US$ 5 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 7.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 6% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market was estimated at USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 6% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Overview
One of the most prevalent cancers in the world and a major factor in the death of women is breast cancer. So, in order to treat breast cancer disorders, early detection is necessary. Due to their modern lifestyles, industrialized nations have a higher prevalence of breast cancer, while undeveloped nations have a higher incidence rate. According to the World Health Organization, 2.3 million women worldwide had a breast cancer diagnosis in 2020, and there were 685,000 breast cancer-related deaths.
Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers
The growth of global breast cancer detection is largely due to the aging population’s increased exposure to breast cancer risk, early detection, and growing public awareness of breast cancer.
The market expansion is aided by the advent of 3D mammography, also referred to as digital breast tomosynthesis, which is more accurate than 2D mammography. Compared to 2D mammography, this cutting-edge technology can detect 40.0% more tumors while requiring fewer patient recalls. In the anticipated period, the market is predicted to be driven in large part by the quick advancement of technology.
The expansion of the breast cancer Detection market is responsible for the rising number of breast cancer cases in women around the world. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of rising government initiatives, advantageous reimbursement policies, and growing technological use. Additionally, increasing public awareness has a favorable effect on the market.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/breast-cancer-diagnostics-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Breast Cancer Diagnostics market size was valued at around USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Breast cancer starts in the live cells of the ducts or lobules in the breast’s glandular tissue. In the beginning, the malignant development is confined to the duct or lobule, where it is unlikely to spread and typically has no symptoms.
D) The rise in government measures to raise the rate of screening and diagnosis, as well as the rising prevalence of cancer, can be a driving factor for the growth of the global breast cancer diagnostics market.
E) The primary growth element throughout the projection period is likely to be the rising demand for technologically enhanced goods that can offer more precision, speed, and cost-effectiveness.
F) Effective disease management depends on early identification. It can lead to a higher quality of life, offer a variety of therapeutic options, and boost survival rates.
Press Release For Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/breast-cancer-detection-market/
Regional Landscape
Due to the rising incidence of breast cancer as well as the adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic methods, the market for breast cancer Detection in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. Additionally, it is anticipated that expanding healthcare infrastructure and bettering reimbursement policies will promote market growth.
Key Players
Hologic Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
BD
Genomic Health (Exact Sciences Corporation)
Danaher
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
QIAGEN
Myriad Genetics
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Argon Medical Devices Inc.
The Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Imaging
Genomic Tests
Biopsy
Blood Tests
Others
By Product
Platform-based Products
Next-generation Sequencing
PCR
Microarrays
Others
Instrument-based Products
Biopsy
Imaging
By Application
Screening
Prognostic
Diagnostic and Predictive
Research
By End-use
Diagnostic Centers and Medical Laboratories
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
