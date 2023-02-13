According to CMi Global White Oil Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 3.8 Billion By 2030, At 4.8% CAGR
The White Oil Market was at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 3.8 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global White Oil Market was estimated at USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% between 2022 and 2030.
White Oil Market: Overview
The two main forces propelling the white oil market’s growth over the medium term are the pharmaceutical industry’s expansion and rising demand from the cosmetics and personal care sector. However, the market under study is constrained by substitute items’ availability. Prospects for the white oil market are anticipated to come from the possible use of white oil in the food and beverage sector.
Due to the swift economic development of nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the worldwide white oil market.
White Oil Market: Growth Drivers
The demand for white oil has increased in several developing and developed regions due to an optimistic outlook for expanding the pharmaceutical, personal care, food, and polymer processing sectors. Another important aspect anticipated to contribute to the market’s growth during the forecast period is the product’s quickly rising demand in the adhesives, agriculture, and textile application areas. Although a shortage of raw resources and a price decline may limit market expansion, technical innovation will likely support the industry’s steady growth over the next few years.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the White Oil market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the White Oil market size was valued at around USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on product segmentation, the light paraffinic segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in 2021.
D) The personal care segment was the leading revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.
E) Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The most significant and rapidly expanding market for white oil is in the Asia Pacific region. One of the biggest consumers of white oil in the Asia-Pacific is China. The world’s largest market for cosmetics and skincare goods is emerging as China. The hairdressing profession, a component of the cosmetics and private care industry, is where white oils are most commonly used in India.
The pharmaceutical and general cosmetics businesses use about three-fourths of the white oil consumed in the nation. The third-largest market for cosmetics in the world is Japan. Although the population of Japan is ageing, the cosmetics industry is growing due to a rise in consumer confidence and, consequently, demand from foreign tourists. In addition, firms are expanding cosmetics production in Japan in response to the rising demand for Japanese cosmetics from Asian consumers. The need for white oils will likely increase over the projected period due to the rising demand for textiles, plastic polymers, cosmetics, medicines, and adhesives.
Key Players
British Petroleum
ExxonMobil Corporation
Renkert Oil, Inc.
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
Petro-Canada
Nynas AB
Royal-Dutch Shell N.V.
Sinopec Corporation
The White Oil Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Heavy Paraffinic
Light Paraffinic
Naphthenic
By Application
Personal Care and Cosmetic
Adhesive
Pharmaceutical
Textile
Agriculture
Polymers
Food and Beverage
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
