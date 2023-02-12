Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, February 12, 2023
February 12, 2023 9:00 AM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Whitehorse, Yukon
Private meetings
The Prime Minister will participate in the Council of Yukon First Nations' 50th anniversary celebrations with community leaders, Elders, and youth. He will be joined by the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Patty Hajdu.
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's OfficeView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/12/c7363.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.