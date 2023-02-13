Turkish Entrepreneur with Leading Construction Projects in Dubai and Turkey” — Haluk Tekinsen

DUBAI, UAE, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Haluk Tekinsen, a Turkish Entrepreneur with Leading Construction Projects in Dubai and Turkey

Haluk Tekinsen is a Turkish businessman, the founder of Berke Global Holding in 2008. The company specializes in infrastructure, project management, and real estate development. Its primary source of profit comes from developing construction projects both commercial and residential across Dubai and Turkey. According to Haluk Tekinsen, the company's success is supported by good management, quality service, and professional staff in running the construction business.

Berke Global Holding is a Turkish construction corporation focusing on developing residential and commercial projects.

The corporation has gained a lot of experience through its previous projects. Mr. Tekinsen is an experienced businessman with a track record of successful businesses, and has been the chairman of the board since 2008. In addition, Berke Global has acquired many strong partners along the way and has contributed to the construction industry with the latest technology and high-quality projects. Some of its partners are big companies in Turkey, Dubai, and some other countries in the UAE and Middle East. Today, Berke Global is one of the most rapidly expanding companies in its industry and is one of the leaders in its field. Berke Global Holding aims to become a global brand with its high-quality services by implementing innovative solutions. The company is working hard to improve itself by investing in its employees' knowledge and skills to meet its customers' expectations about quality and service excellence.

Berke Global Holding has a large team of highly experienced managers, engineers, and designers who provide services to customers in multiple locations, such as Istanbul, Dubai, and surrounding areas. The company is committed to the continuous development of its professionals to ensure effective communication throughout the company. Berke Global Holding is one of the leading companies in Turkey for pre-construction and construction services for residential buildings, office spaces, industrial warehouses, shopping centers, hotels, and more. Furthermore, the company employs professional designers with BIM (Building Information Modeling) knowledge who provide 3D visualizations for their customers, as well as collaborating with 25 experienced tradesmen and more than 50 sub-contractors to provide excellent building construction and project management services.

In addition, Berke Global Holding is one of Turkey and Dubai's most successful construction companies. Mr. Haluk Tekinsen started his career with a small company that was built on a foundation of trust and quality service. As the years passed, Berke Global Holding grew into one of the most respected companies in Turkey and the Middle East, creating references for all those who are enthusiastic about quality construction.

For more information about Haluk Tekinsen's company, Berke Global Holding, please visit https://www.berkeholding.com/.