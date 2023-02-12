Adebayo Adekola, aka Kor-B set to Drop His New EP – Long Story Short

Adebayo Adekola, popularly known by the stage name, Kor-B, has already shown the world snippets of his incredible singing and songwriting skills, with the Nigerian act winning the "The beat FM" artiste of the week for his amazing talent and he is looking to treat his fans and lovers of Afrobeat to another fantastic listening experience

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Adebayo Adekola, announces plans to drop “Long Story Short” a new EP, as he looks to end the year on a high. Adebayo Adekola, popularly known by the stage name, Kor-B, has already shown the world snippets of his incredible singing and songwriting skills, with the Nigerian winning the “The beat FM” artiste of the week for his amazing talent and he is looking to treat his fans and lovers of Afrobeats to another fantastic listening experience with the upcoming release of his EP titled Long Story Short.

Music has evolved over the years, as more singers, songwriters, record producers, and labels, emerge across the globe to create magic for listeners. Afrobeats undoubtedly remains one of the biggest and fastest-growing genres, and Adebayo Adekola, otherwise known as Kor-B, looks set to put his name on the global map of Afro-pop artists. Kor-B started his music journey in 2016 after the release of his debut single, Remedy, followed by Night Night in 2017, with the song which featured another talented act, Temimimonimi, becoming a sensation that year.

The success of the single inspired the release of his first body of works, a 6 track EP titled Redemption in 2018. It was not until 2019 before Kor-B broke into the limelight with his major hit single betabenz. The song was phenomenal, doing massive numbers on all digital streaming platforms. However, Kor-B is set to take it a notch higher as releases a 4-track EP on the 16th of December 2022.

Afrobeats undoubtedly remains one of the biggest and fastest-growing genres, and Adebayo Adekola, otherwise known as Kor-B, looks set to put his name on the global map of Afro-pop artists. Kor-B started his music journey in 2016 after the release of his debut single, Remedy, followed by Night Night in 2017, with the song which featured another talented act, Temimimonimi, becoming a sensation that year.

Titled Long Story Short, the project typifies the journey of Kor-B so far in the music scene, as he blesses the ears of lovers of good music with entertaining and thought-provoking lyrics on captivating beats. Kor-B known for his signature catchy phrase, “put am for the mind, put am for the body,” is looking forward to a promising end of the year and an even better 2023 as he aims to continue growing his fanbase in Nigeria and other parts of the world. For more information about Long Story Short and other works from Kor-B, visit his pages on Instagram and Spotify.

Media Contact

Company Name: HYPE PR

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.hypekoolar.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Adebayo Adekola, aka Kor-B set to Drop His New EP - Long Story Short