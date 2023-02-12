Submit Release
Statement of Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino on PH-Japan-US security triad

February 10, 2023

STATEMENT OF SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO ON PH-JAPAN-US SECURITY TRIAD

?If it's going to be in the form of a Treaty, definitely it has to be ratified by the Senate in accordance with our Constitution.

However, temporary trilateral exercises in the form of maritime patrols and land-based training, including disaster assistance might be covered by a new executive agreement, and is a "welcome" new adaptation, so long as it benefits the nation and supports regional peace.

The Senate should be given the opportunity to finetune the dynamics thereof, while recognizing the role of the President. While this is not a SEATO-like structure, I support its genesis.

