Dela Rosa: Statement on the resolution filed by Senator Robin Padilla seeking to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution via ConAss

PHILIPPINES, February 12 - Press Release
February 11, 2023

Statement on the resolution filed by Senator Robin Padilla seeking to amend the economic provisions of the Constitution via ConAss

"Yes, if you can remember during the last Congress, Sen Tolentino and I filed the same resolution but unluckily, it was not acted upon even at the committee level. And if this Cha- cha is to be carried out specifically via ConAss then I will support this method if and only if it is well settled that both houses of Congress will be voting separately."

 

