Working Visit of Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor, 12 to 14 February 2023

YAB Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Menteri Besar of Johor, will make a Working Visit to Singapore from 12 to 14 February 2023.

YAB Datuk Onn Hafiz will meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Transport S Iswaran, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. He will have discussions with the relevant Singapore agencies on electric vehicle infrastructure, flood mitigation, and agri-food technology.

YAB Datuk Onn Hafiz will attend a business forum with members of the Singapore Business Federation and Singapore Manufacturing Federation.

YAB Datuk Onn Hafiz will be accompanied by members of the Johor State Executive Council and officials from the Johor state government.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 FEBRUARY 2023