9th Meeting of Singapore Honorary Consuls-General, 13 to 17 February 2023

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) will hold its 9th Meeting of Singapore Honorary Consuls-General (HCGs) from 13 to 17 February 2023. A total of 27 HCGs will be in attendance. The last meeting of the HCGs was held in July 2019.



Singapore currently has 34 HCGs appointed in 29 countries. Our HCGs are prominent and well-respected individuals who help to promote Singapore’s diplomatic and economic interests abroad. Their appointments extend Singapore’s diplomatic footprint to major cities and countries where we do not have a resident diplomatic presence, and contribute to Singapore’s efforts to build economic links with their countries. In close coordination with MFA, our HCGs also extend consular assistance to Singaporeans travelling and residing overseas.

In appreciation of our HCGs’ contributions, President Halimah Yacob and Mr Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee will be hosting a tea reception for the HCGs and their spouses at the Istana on 14 February 2023. In addition, the HCGs and their spouses will meet with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mrs Lee. Together with the Diplomatic Corps in Singapore, the HCGs and their spouses will attend the President’s Annual Diplomatic Reception at the Istana. During the 9th Meeting, they will also engage in separate dialogues with Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan respectively. The HCGs will also meet with officials from MFA, Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI), Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, and visit the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) Singapore City Gallery and the Maritime & Port Authority (MPA) Port Operations Control Centre.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 FEBRUARY 2023