Evalytics Labs Launches Revolutionary NPI Lookup Tool for Healthcare Providers

BROCKTON, Mass. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evalytics, a new leading full-scale agency specializing in data technology, and consulting services for the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of its new online tool that surfaces National Provider Identifier (NPI) data and other healthcare provider data.

The platform, named NPI Lookup, combines data from several public and proprietary sources including returning those in an easy to search interface online - several of these insights are new and previously unavailable to the healthcare industry.

The platform offers a user-friendly interface that allows users to quickly and easily access a wide range of data on healthcare providers, including demographic information, practice location, and specialty. All provider data is also augmented with public health payment information (Sunshine Act) and Public Performance data.

Clinical Trials as well as key opinion leader (KOL) insights will soon be added. "We understand the importance of provider data and the challenges that professionals and life science companies face in getting access to quality data" said the Evalytics Product Team. "That's why we have developed an unrivaled lookup tool available at no cost to allow healthcare professionals access the information they need."The NPI Lookup tool also includes several ways to slice and dice the data with powerful filtering and reporting.

For a limited time, a free NPI update service is available for HCPs interested in making updates to their publicly available NPI information.

The company is also actively working on a mobile app that will soon be launched for both iOS and Android. Evalytics is committed to providing the healthcare community with the tools and services they need to provide the best possible care to their patients.

To learn more about our NPI Lookup Tool, please visit our website at http://npilookup.evalyticslabs.com/http://npilookup.evalyticslabs.com/

