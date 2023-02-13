Woman Behind Viral Video of Her Praying While Surrounded by Flames Tells the Whole Story in a New Audio Documentary

"When Paradise Isn't" - Episode 11 of Podsitivity with Jolie Hales Brynn Chatfield and her family stand on what remains of their Paradise home after the 2018 Camp Fire

Brynn Chatfield talks to Podsitivity about the hours leading up to the 2018 Paradise wildfire, and how she has overcome losing the only community she ever knew.

We went from being surrounded by flames to being engulfed by flames. I remember thinking, ‘I don’t mind dying, but I don’t want to die like this.'” — Brynn Chatfield