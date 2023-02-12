Submit Release
Business Advisor & Investor Bennie Randall Creates Vonoi A New Printed Business Magazine For Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vonoi Magazine launched in October 2022 to provide access to those interested in the business world through entrepreneurship. Following its successful launch, Vonoi continues to spread its mission through its second edition, launched in January 2023.

Articles within the magazine’s first two editions feature interviews from budding business owners to established power hitters across the industry spectrum, including:

● Business Moguls Daymond John and Mark Cuban
● Founder and CEO of R&E Group Christy Rutherford
Small Business Expert Melinda Emerson
● Former President of MGM and Sony David Bishop
● and more

Vonoi takes a holistic approach to business management with articles on leadership development, self-growth, career management, and purpose, as told by experts and specialists who’ve trekked through the challenges. According to investor and founder of Vonoi Magazine, Bennie Randall, “The path towards entrepreneurship can be acquired by anyone who stays committed to their dreams.”

The quarterly print magazine focuses on information to inspire readers to kickstart their entrepreneurship journey with guides to start, run, and grow their businesses, tips for managing common roadblocks, and previews of ongoing research, industry news, and trends.

Vonoi Magazine is available online at: VonoiMag.com,
