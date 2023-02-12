Submit Release
Food Recall Warning - Le Fromage au Village brand le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/fromage-au-village-brand-cru-du-clocher-raw-milk-cheddar-cheese-recalled-due-listeria

OTTAWA, ON , Feb. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Le Fromage au Village
  • Product: Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese
  • Companies: Le Fromage au Village Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria
  • Category: Dairy
  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Le Fromage au Village  

Le Cru du Clocher raw
milk cheddar cheese

160 g

6 73536 00051 8

 

B98

All Best Before dates  

Le Fromage au Village

Le Cru du Clocher raw
milk cheddar cheese     

variable  

none                     

B98

All Best Before dates

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/11/c3394.html

