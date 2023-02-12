Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the United States of America Joe Biden

CANADA, December 2 - Earlier today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the matter of an unidentified, unmanned object that violated Canadian airspace and was closely tracked and monitored by North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Biden agreed that the unidentified object should be taken down, and authorized NORAD to conduct the operation. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully shot down the object over the Yukon. The Prime Minister noted that Canadian Armed Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object to determine more details on its purpose and origin.

The Prime Minister and the President thanked NORAD for keeping the watch over North America, and agreed to continue their close coordination to detect, track, and defend North American airspace.



