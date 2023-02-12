Submit Release
Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of ATCX, ALR, OSH, and ARGO

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ATCX to GI Partners for $12.25 per share in cash.

If you are an ATCX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ALR to ABP Acquisition LLC for $1.31 per share in cash.

If you are an ALR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OSH to CVS Health® for $39.00 per share in cash.

If you are an OSH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARGO to Brookfield Reinsurance for $30.00 per share in cash.

If you are an ARGO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

