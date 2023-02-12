Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SUMO, GMED, NUVA, and CSII

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUMO to affiliates of Francisco Partners for $12.05 per share in cash.

If you are a SUMO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GMED and NuVasive, Inc. whereby NuVasive shareholders will receive 0.75 of a share of GMED Class A common stock for each share of NuVasive common stock.

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA)

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NUVA to Globus Medical, Inc. for 0.75 of a share of Globus Medical Class A common stock for each share of NUVA common stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CSII to Abbott Laboratories for $20.00 per common share.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact: