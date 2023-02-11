SUV Lovers in Orange, Texas, Can Purchase the Latest 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at a Toyota Dealership

Drivers can buy the latest 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at Cecil Toyota in Orange, Texas, without any hassle.

ORANGE, Texas, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals looking to get behind the wheel of a compact SUV loaded with intelligent features can purchase the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross at Cecil Toyota, a local automotive dealership in Orange, Texas. Buyers can choose from an extensive inventory of Corolla Cross at the dealership.

Moreover, customers can test drive their favorite 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross model before making a purchase by scheduling a test drive on the dealership's official website. Additionally, the dealership has made it extremely easy for buyers to get an auto loan. They have a team of financial advisors to tailor the best financing packages for everyone, regardless of their credit situation.

Individuals interested in buying the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross can choose from three unique grades: L, LE and XLE. While its base trim, L, is priced at $23,060, it's LE and XLE trims have a starting MSRP of $25,390 and $27,165, respectively. Every trim of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross comes in the following exterior paint color options:

-Celestite

-Wind Chill Pearl

-Cypress

-Barcelona Red Metallic

-Blue Crush Metallic

-Sonic Silver

-Jet Black

Those who want to get behind the wheel of the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross can contact the team of experts at Cecil Toyota to start the buying process. Buyers can also visit the dealership at 2500 IH-10 West in Orange, Texas, to learn more about the 2023 Corolla Cross.

