Mega Hong Kong delegation visits Macao’s tourism attractions and facilities to attract Hong Kong visitors and develop twin-destination tourism of Hong Kong and Macao

MACAU, February 11 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) organized a familiarization trip for a mega delegation of over 100 members from Hong Kong’s governmental tourism offices, tourism sector and media to Macao. Besides participation in the work meeting and trade networking during the two-day program (10 and 11 February), the representatives of Hong Kong’s travel agencies and media also visited various tourist attractions, hotels and tourism-related facilities in groups, with the aim to introduce Macao’s latest tourism products to the Hong Kong Market, propel the concerted cultural tourism development of both cities and jointly develop the market of twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao.

First-hand visit and introduction of Macao’s trendy travel tips

The 100-member delegation consists of Hong Kong tourism officials, over 60 delegates of travel agencies and Hong Kong-Macao cross-border transportation operators, around 30 members of the media including journalists from travel magazines and newspapers, representatives of travel social networks and online media, bloggers and KOLs. They visited Macao for exchange, familiarization and an update on Macao’s latest tourism resources. From their visit, Hong Kong’s travel trade and media will share trendy travel tips about the destination to Hong Kong residents and travelers to Hong Kong as well, capitalizing on Hong Kong’s advantages as a transport hub to develop the market of twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao.

Full two-day itinerary unveils business opportunities and fuels destination promotion

Divided into groups, the delegation visited the World Heritage Site – “The Historic Centre of Macao” and experienced the Macao Grand Prix Museum and “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time - Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s”. They also paid a visit to MinM Plaza, Taipa Village as well as different large integrated resorts and their facilities including Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau, The Karl Lagerfeld, Wynn Palace, MGM Cotai, Morpheus, The Londoner Macao, Galaxy Macau, the immersive art space Artelli at the City of Dreams and teamLab SuperNature at The Venetian Macao, among others. Thanks to their visit to Macao tourism facilities and first-hand experience of Macao’s “tourism +” elements, the delegates can share Macao’s tourism resources and their trip experience with Hong Kong residents. They can also update their promotional content and sales of Macao’s latest tourism products to Hong Kongers.

Attracting Hong Kong visitors and advancing HK-Macao twin-destination tourism

Riding on the return to normality in border-crossing, MGTO unfolded the promotional campaign with different special offers tailored for the Hong Kong market. For instance, special offers on transportation tickets between Hong Kong and Macao are presented, while brand-new promotional videos are released on online and offline platforms as advertisements. Last month, the Office invited Hong Kong’s tourism industry leaders to Macao for exchange and familiarization, as well as Hong Kong KOLs for a first-hand experience of Macao’s “tourism +”, followed by another invited delegation of Hong Kong’s tourism industry and media on visit these two days. The Office devotes greater efforts in destination marketing to expand visitor source and attract Hong Kong visitors to Macao for overnight travel and spending. Furthermore, the travel trade of both cities is exploring the potential of jointly developing the market of twin-destination travel to Hong Kong and Macao, together tapping into the Mainland and overseas tourist markets for tourism revival of both destinations.