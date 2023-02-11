Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis

CANADA, November 2 - Yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis.

The prime ministers discussed their commitment to strengthen the partnership between Canada and CARICOM members. They reiterated the need for close collaboration on supporting a Haitian-led solution to the instability in Haiti.

Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Prime Minister Davis for inviting him to participate as a special guest in the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM and conveyed that he looked forward to meeting Caribbean leaders in Nassau next week.

The two leaders committed to continuing discussions at the CARICOM meeting next week.