The Worldwide Biohazard Bags Industry is Expected to Reach $679 Million by 2027: Constantly Expanding Number of Hospitals and Pathology Facilities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biohazard Bags Market Size, Trends And Growth Opportunity, By Capacity, By Material, By End User, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global BioHazard Bags Market was valued at US$ 397.11 million in 2021 and it is expected to reach at US$ 679.17 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.77 % during forecast period 2022-2027.

Biomedical waste is must be collected in biohazard bags. Microbial, animal, pathogenic, and human biological fluids are all included in biomedical waste, which must be properly disposed of.

Sharp waste, such as IV tubes, needles, glass slides, etc., must be disposed of with extra caution because handling them could result in injuries and infections. Biohazard bags also shield the person handling the sample and prevent sample contamination.

Market Drivers

The constantly expanding number of hospitals and pathology facilities throughout the world is the main reason propelling the worldwide biohazard bags market, which will fuel market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the market for biohazard bags will experience rapid growth due to the global pharmaceutical industry's strong expansion and the increased demand for pharmaceuticals.

Market Restraints

The market may be constrained by a few things. The bags must be opened to let the steam inside so that the garbage can be cooked sufficiently. This is unimportant when burning rubbish that has been bagged because the bags are combustible. The autoclave, however, may cause some plastic bags to melt, creating a mess.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity

  • Less Than 15 Gallon
  • 15 To 35 Gallon
  • More Than 35 Gallon

By Material

  • Polypropylene
  • Polyethylene
  • Plastic
  • High-Density Polyethylene
  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Laboratories &Research Centers
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies
  • Chemical Industry
  • Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Biohazard Bags Market?
  • What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?
  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?
  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?
  • What is the competitive Landscape in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

198

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$397.11 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$679.17 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

8.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.


