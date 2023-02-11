Việt Nam to host IPU Forum of Young Parliamentarians in September

VIETNAM, February 11 -

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) of Việt Nam is scheduled to host the ninth Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Forum of Young Parliamentarians in Hà Nội this September.

Vũ Hải Hà, chairman of the NA Committee for External Relations, the NA Office, said the IPU Secretariat highly valued the Vietnamese parliament hosting this forum.

Agencies of Việt Nam also shared the view that it holds great importance to the implementation of a directive on the enhancement and elevation of multilateral diplomacy, issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

While presiding over a working session with the committee and relevant agencies to discuss the event organisation, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ noted the forum is a focal event of multilateral diplomacy of the Vietnamese parliament in 2023.

Following the organisation of the 132nd IPU Assembly and the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the coming forum will be a chance for Việt Nam to promote its image among international friends, he went on, asking the committee to make the best preparations for the three-day function.

The forum aims to boost the role of young parliamentarians and youth engagement in parliamentary activities, put forth recommendations based on youth perspectives about the IPU’s activities and agenda, build capacity, and expand the youth’s approach to issues of common concern.

This will also be an occasion to introduce youth movements in Việt Nam and the important role of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union to international friends, the top legislator noted.

The Forum of Young Parliamentarians, founded in 2013, is steered by a board composed of 12 young parliamentarians, one man and one woman from each of the six geopolitical groups. Those from India and Thailand are representing Asia-Pacific in the board.

The forum, held annually since 2014, is represented at the Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians. — VNS