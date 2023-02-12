Wax On Fire Soy Candle Co. Launches New Brand of Outdoor Candles, Carolina Naturals

The 16oz Carolina Naturals repellent candle comes in a durable tin vessel, perfect for outdoor and patio living.

All-natural extension brand introduces effective, yet aromatic, insect repellent candle

LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warmer temperatures will soon be approaching along with plenty of sunshine and, unfortunately, bugs. Popular natural soy candle company, Wax On Fire, is ready to offer consumers an all-natural solution with their new, outdoor candle brand, Carolina Naturals.

Unlike other insect repellent candles on the market, Carolina Naturals is clean-burning and free of carcinogens. They are also highly effective at repelling mosquitoes, flies, gnats, bees, wasps, ants, roaches, fleas, and even ticks.

Handcrafted in the company’s South Carolina warehouse, Carolina Naturals’ candles use 100% vegan soy wax that’s ethically and sustainably sourced from USA farmers. The wax is also free of additives, carcinogens, and harmful chemicals. The candles feature a highly air-permeating grade of natural repellent oils such as citronella, eucalyptus, and lemongrass. Carolina Naturals’ wicks are cotton-braided and don’t contain any paraffin wax, lead, or zinc.

Since 2018, Wax On Fire has been creating natural soy candles to meet the growing demand of consumers who are seeking a non-toxic, eco-friendly candle option. Founder, Alisha Malone, began handcrafting soy candles out of her home but quickly grew to the point of where she needed to expand. Today, her business operates out of a 4,000 square foot warehouse in Lexington, South Carolina.

Like many great products, the Carolina Naturals insect repellent candles were created out of necessity. In 2020, during a brutally hot summer filled with mosquitoes and other insects, Malone began formulating a repellent candle to make the outdoors more enjoyable for her and her family. After thorough research, development, and testing, she released an insect repellent candle through Wax On Fire that would soon become a customer favorite. In 2023, Malone gave her popular repellent candle it’s very own brand: Carolina Naturals.

“As passionate outdoorsmen ourselves, my family and I have put our repellent candles to the test in some of the most favorable environments for mosquitos and insects,” explains Malone. “The South Carolina heat and humidity, especially while fishing and camping, has shown to be the ultimate testing grounds for our repellent line. Our candles have proved to be highly effective under the most extreme circumstances.”

With outdoor enthusiasts in mind, the candles come in a 16 ounce, durable tin container equipped with a lid that makes it easy to take along on adventures. Additonally, they are designed to burn slowly and evenly, providing up to 80 hours of protection against mosquitoes and insects.

For Malone, bringing products to market that she and her family use and enjoy is one of her company’s core values. “We truly hold our products to the highest of standards and are incredibly proud that our repellent candles have exceeded our expectations and have proven to be highly effective on every occasion,” she says. “We can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the warmer weather this year with Carolina Naturals!”

The Carolina Naturals mosquito repellent candle retails for $30 and will be available in March 2023. It is available now for pre-order at 20% off on the Carolina Naturals website.

