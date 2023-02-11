Submit Release
News Search

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,274 in the last 365 days.

Nearly $1.4 billion worth of G-bonds raised in January

VIETNAM, February 11 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury raised VNĐ32.8 trillion (US$1.39 billion) worth of Government bonds, or 96.56 per cent of the total G-bonds on offer, via eight auctions on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) during January.

The figure was equivalent to 30.4 per cent of the first-quarter issuance plan and 8.21 per cent of the annual target.

Of which, 49.74 per cent were 10-year bonds while the remainder were 15-year bonds, with respective interest rates of 4.36 per cent and 4.56 per cent. The rates are down 29 and 24 basis points from the previous auction.

On the secondary market, the trading value of G-bonds during the month reached over VNĐ65.79 trillion, down 9.48 per cent month-on-month, with outright transaction value accounting for 53.74 per cent. The rest was traded via repurchase agreements. —VNS

You just read:

Nearly $1.4 billion worth of G-bonds raised in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.