Nearly $1.4 billion worth of G-bonds raised in January

VIETNAM, February 11 - HÀ NỘI — The State Treasury raised VNĐ32.8 trillion (US$1.39 billion) worth of Government bonds, or 96.56 per cent of the total G-bonds on offer, via eight auctions on the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX) during January.

The figure was equivalent to 30.4 per cent of the first-quarter issuance plan and 8.21 per cent of the annual target.

Of which, 49.74 per cent were 10-year bonds while the remainder were 15-year bonds, with respective interest rates of 4.36 per cent and 4.56 per cent. The rates are down 29 and 24 basis points from the previous auction.

On the secondary market, the trading value of G-bonds during the month reached over VNĐ65.79 trillion, down 9.48 per cent month-on-month, with outright transaction value accounting for 53.74 per cent. The rest was traded via repurchase agreements. —VNS