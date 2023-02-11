Submit Release
News Search

There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,228 in the last 365 days.

PM holds roundtable discussion with Brunei energy, oil and gas firms

VIETNAM, February 11 - BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a roundtable discussion with Brunei energy and oil and gas enterprises in Bandar Seri Begawan capital on February 11, as part of his ongoing visit to Brunei.

Delegates discussed and proposed new business ideas and opportunities to lift bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, especially in energy and oil and gas.

A representative of the Brunei Government shared the vision, socio-economic development strategy and economic restructuring and diversification plans under the Brunei Vision 2035 that turns the country into an economy with dynamic and sustainable development.

PM Chính committed all possible support for Brunei firms to do business effectively and sustainably in the country. "Your success is also our success,” he affirmed.

He suggested both nations focus on promoting emerging economic fields such as green, digital, circular and knowledge-based economies and innovation; diversifying markets, products and supply chains. He asked for measures to step up collaboration in energy, chemicals, and Halal food for Islamic people.

The Vietnamese leader expressed his belief that with determination, efforts and close friendship between the two peoples, trade and investment cooperation will continue to be an important pillar of Việt Nam-Brunei relationship and a driving force to lift bilateral ties to a greater height. — VNS

You just read:

PM holds roundtable discussion with Brunei energy, oil and gas firms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.