Insect Repellent Global Market 2023: Sector to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.73%

The global insect repellent market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.73% during 2022-2028.

Insect repellent refers to substances applied to skin, clothing, and other surfaces to prevent, destroy, repel, or mitigate flies, ticks, bugs, and other pests. It includes various products, such as vaporizers, spray, creams, lotions, lanterns, and candles.

Insect repellent can be prepared from natural substances, such as lavender, lemon eucalyptus oil, cinnamon oil, and soybean oil, or chemicals, such as N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide (DEET), metofluthrin, picaridin, and ethyl hexanediol.

It protects the body from insect bites that can transmit diseases and cause skin irritations, eruptions, and rashes. It offers a pleasant smell and helps prevent rashes and skin eruptions resulting from insect bites.

The rising prevalence of insect-borne diseases due to increasing commercial and household waste is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Insect repellent is widely used to prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, Zika virus, west Nile fever, encephalitis, and river blindness.

In addition, increasing initiatives by several governments for pest management and disease control are acting as another growth-inducing factor. The widespread product utilization can also be attributed to the rising awareness among the masses about the importance of personal and home hygiene maintenance to reduce infections.

Apart from this, the introduction of all-natural product offerings that are chemical-free, safe for pets, and improve skin health is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of biodegradable insect repellents as a substitute for insecticide chemicals in the agriculture industry to minimize adverse environmental impact is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Other factors, including the development of easy-to-use packaging solutions, rising expenditure capacities of consumers, the launch of affordable and organic variants, and easy product availability across various e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

