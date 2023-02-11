Submit Release
Global Infantry Fighting Vehicle Industry Report 2022: Upgrades of Existing Structure and Growing Popularity of Unmanned Combat Vehicles is Expected to Boost Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (Wheeled, Tracked), By Application (Combat, Armored Reconnaissance, Others), By Configuration (Amphibious and Non-Amphibious), and By Region" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infantry fighting vehicle market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The increasing incidence of asymmetric warfare and cross-border conflicts and the rise in adoption of unmanned combat ground vehicles by armed forces are the primary factors driving the demand for the global infantry fighting vehicle market.

Also, the advancements in technology to upgrade and advance the armored vehicles to improve their functionality and performance are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global infantry fighting vehicle market in the next five years.

Growing Incidence of Asymmetric Warfare Drives the Market Demand

Asymmetric warfare, also known as asymmetric engagement, is described as warfare in which the two parties or nations whose military powers or strategy or power differ significantly. The weaker party makes the use of unconventional weapons or tactics to have an upper edge over their enemies.

The rise in incidences of asymmetric warfare has been observed worldwide over the past few years due to religious, socio-economic, and political factors. The government is working on strengthening its armed forces and is investing in modernizing and procuring modern vehicles, equipment, weapons, and technologies to counter such situations.

The rise in the adoption of combat vehicles or armored vehicles for defense or self-protection against terrorist attacks as they can provide protection against blast and ballistic attacks is expected to fuel the market demand. Infantry fighting vehicles are equipped with gun systems, making them ready to carry out counter-insurgency operations.

Therefore, to make the nation ready to face asymmetric warfare, the government is adopting armored vehicles and advanced weapons, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global infantry fighting vehicle market over the next five years.

Growing Popularity of Unmanned Combat Vehicles is Expected to Boost the Market Demand

Defense forces are investing significant amounts in procuring unmanned combat vehicles to carry out combat and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Best infantry fighting vehicle or unmanned combat vehicle can replace defense personnel and can increase the winning probability of the owner nations. An unmanned combat vehicle is a combat vehicle and can also be said as an aircraft, ground-based, and surveillance vehicle which is capable of attacking targets and is recoverable and reusable. The systems are remotely controlled by the controller and are also responsible for conducting armed engagements.

Market players are working on developing next-generation unmanned combat vehicles, which would be best suited in a '4 D mission' and are expected to be more highly advanced and accurate than their previous versions. The unmanned combat vehicles also lower the number of human causalities during combat situations which is a major factor for their high demand across the globe.

Therefore, the advantages offered by unmanned combat vehicles and the continuous evolution in technology by the market players to upgrade their existing structure are expected to propel the global infantry fighting vehicle market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global infantry fighting vehicle market.

  • BAE Systems Plc
  • FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.S.
  • Hanwha Defense Systems
  • Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG
  • Paramount Group
  • Saab AB
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Kurganmashzavod JSC
  • Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium
  • General Dynamics Corporation

Report Scope:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market, By Type:

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market, By Application:

  • Combat
  • Armored Reconnaissance
  • Others

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market, By Configuration:

  • Amphibious
  • Non-Amphibious

Infantry Fighting Vehicle Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Europe & CIS
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • UAE
  • Turkey

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.