Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,543 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 363,961 in the last 365 days.

Great New Cyber Bullying Book For Kids To Teach about Bullying in a Fun Way

Great new book on bullying and coloring book released The new book is free on Amazon through February 12,2022

LOCUST GROVE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - A new book and coloring book released by a former Stafford County teacher to teach kindness and teach kids how to deal with bullying and what actions is needed to take if they are bullied or see someone being bullied. The story takes children on an adventure

A classic lesson in preparing kids to defend themselves against bullies told in a children’s book through the character Detective Sam, a dog with superpowers (hearing, speed, inventiveness). When Diego, a child in Flagstone Elementary, is bullied by another kid, Barry, Sam teleports himself to the school and comes to the aid of Diego, who is left without his lunch money.


Instead of using his superpowers, Sam prepares Diego to take care of himself with a four-part course that every child should know: using strong body language to fend off bullish advances; defending against violent behavior and preventing yourself from getting hurt; breaking the cycle of violence to never retaliate and control anger; and informing a teacher or adult. Read more about Sam and his adventures

https://www.amazon.com/Magical-Adventures-Detective-Sam-ebook/dp/B0BSXR8FD6/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=The+Magical+Adventures+of+Detective+Sam&qid=1676091767&s=digital-text&sr=1-1

https://www.amazon.com/Magical-Adventures-Detective-Sam-Coloring/dp/B0BT71WTXS/ref=sr_1_1?crid=83PRHS2O13ZA&keywords=the+magical+adventures+of+detective+sam+coloring+book&qid=1676091869&s=digital-text&sprefix=The+Magical+Adventures+of+Detective+Sam+%2Cdigital-text%2C188&sr=1-1

Gail Pickett
https://themagicaladventuresofdetectiv.godaddysites.com/
+1 540-732-0139
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Great New Cyber Bullying Book For Kids To Teach about Bullying in a Fun Way

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.