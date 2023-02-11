Submit Release
Michelle LeMay Maple's New Book, "Elfhaven: The Unnamed Demon," is a Thrilling Fantasy Novel About a Sinister Threat Looming Over a Mystical Community of Elves

Rifle, CO February 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michelle LeMay Maple, an upcoming writer who gets inspiration from her three children, has completed her most recent book, “Elfhaven: The Unnamed Demon,” a gripping and captivating new installment to the spellbinding “Elfhaven” series.

“Treynus opened the book and thumbed through its pages until reaching the one he wanted,” writes author Michelle LeMay Maple. “With his hands held over the book, Treynus closed his eyes in concentration as he spoke in his Elvin tongue, uttering the phrase three times before the others noticed a glowing purple spiral of mist whirling up from the page like a mini tornado. The swirl slowly enlarged until it engulfed the room. Within moments, they were aware of a change in the atmosphere around them. The likeness of a place few in Elfhaven has ever been allowed emerged—Tanaya’s Temple.”

Published by Fulton Books, Michelle LeMay Maple’s book picks up after the bloody battle with Widdow’s army. Elfhaven is seemingly back to normal and has formed a new council. The beloved characters continue on with life as usual; all except for Treynus, whose behavior is growing more and more unusual. He has barricaded himself in Tanaya’s Temple after being presented with the shocking revelation that there is a threat more dangerous than Widdow lingering over Elfhaven.

Meanwhile, Talissa tries to piece together bits of the information that Treynus has learned. She is surprised to discover that she, along with a select group of elves, will be sent on a quest to the mountainous region of Alvagore. She is tasked with finding a Crystallite named Avera, a duty that she finds dreadful. But Treynus informs her that if she does not eliminate this new threat, the world as she knows it will cease to exist. Can she find the strength within herself to go on this nightmarish quest and save Elfhaven?

Contact Information:
Michelle Maple
970-309-0666
Contact via Email

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


