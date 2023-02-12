Golam Sarwar, Founder of Sarina Interiors Invests in the Education and Skill Development of his Employees

The staff of Sarina Interiors is all set to attend Salone Del Mobile Milano 2023 to learn from the exclusive lines and offer even better services to the clients.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The staff of Sarina Interiors is all set to attend Salone Del Mobile Milano 2023 to learn from the exclusive lines and offer even better services to the clients.

In the last four decades, Sarina Interiors in Austin, Texas, has grown from a garage company in 1993 to a luxury design studio in the center of the city. According to founder and CEO Golam Sarwar Sarina, the growth of the business is the result of delivering clients with cutting-edge design. In order to continue serving Texas and surrounding areas in the best possible manner he is planning to invest in exclusive product lines such as Loro Piana and Poltrona Frau. He is enthusiastic to offer unparalleled services in Austin only at Sarina Interiors. For this purpose, Golam Sarwar has decided to take his employees to the source of excellence at the Salone del Mobile Milano this year.

The annual furniture fair held every year in Milan, Italy, is the largest trade fair of its kind in the world. In order to take advantage of this amazing opportunity of experiencing new products firsthand and learning from the best in the industry, Sarina Interiors is planning to send its employees to Salone del Mobile Milano and attend the show happening on April 18 – 23 2023.

“I wish to give my employees exposure to the vendors we buy from. I want them to learn from the best by visiting the showrooms and warehouses of the best in the field across the world. It is an excellent opportunity to experience an environment where my staff can ask queries and learn more about what we do to improve our services at Sarina Interiors.” ~ Golam Sarwar.

The Salone del Mobile Milano incorporates 3 events devoted to the concepts of classic living, furnishing, and architectural finishing. This 2023 exhibition is planned to provide a global platform for more than 2,000 exhibitors. This is an international benchmark event for the design and furnishing sectors encouraging them to showcase products and services with an emphasis on innovative design and new trends. The event is expected to attract half a million visitors from more than 165 countries.

About Golam Sarwar

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Sarina Interiors offer the unique serenity of its local landscape to interior designs across the state. Starting with a fondness for great design by Golam Sarwar, Sarina Interiors creates incredible experiences through its designs that provide timeless reflections of the owners. His father migrated from India and built a life in the United States as an architect and later Golam inherited the love for colors and designs and followed his father's footsteps to establish a name for himself. He has been serving Texas and surrounding areas for around 4 decades and is known for his unique sense of creativity.

For more information visit http://golamsarwar.com/

Media Contact:

Golam Sarwar:

https://www.crunchbase.com/person/golam-sarwar-sarina