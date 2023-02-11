Maui Matcha Celebrates First Anniversary With a VIP Wellness Hour Experience With Matcha MCENTEA at Westin's Kāʻanapali Beach Resort & Spa

From Whisk to Skin: A well-curated and one-of-a-kind experience hosted by Maui Matcha and Matcha MCENTEA that encompasses mindfulness moments, movement, and matcha

Maui Matcha, in partnership with Matcha MCENTEA, has joined forces with The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali to assemble a "VIP Westin Wellness" hour filled with views, vibes, vinyasa, and a first glimpse of Matcha MCENTEA's plant-based skincare line.

"We are so excited to team up with The Westin Maui, which is committed to supporting small businesses and giving back to the community, by curating a one-of-a-kind mood-boosting experience highlighting ceremonial-grade matcha and its deep-rooted rich antioxidants benefits," said Michelle Nayebkhil, founder and owner of Maui Matcha.

The March 1 event will kick off with an exclusive morning yoga and sound bath healing session designed to elevate and rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul across the luxurious grounds of the Westin, allowing locals and guests to inhale the waves of wellness. Each ticket will include mindfulness moments and tastefully made swag bags, including Matcha MCENTEA's ceremonial facial serum, a specially crafted beauty-infused matcha refreshment, and more.

"Our collaboration with Maui Matcha and Matcha MCENTEA aligns well with Westin's focus on fostering deeper connections with visitors by bringing unique and local elements to the table while breathing in a more balanced and revitalized you, all from our state-of-the-art spa and luscious green grounds," shared Kym Forkner, Director of Spa of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali.

"This strategic alliance encompasses everything Matcha MCENTEA as a clean and luxury skincare brand and retailer Maui Matcha stand for as companies. As female business owners who are trailblazing their path across the holistic and matcha community, we wanted to create a bespoke opportunity that gives the people a flavor of matcha; its nutritional and topical benefits while promoting self-care rituals," expressed Ashley McEntee, CEO of Matcha MCENTEA.

The "VIP Westin Wellness hour" is a limited-seated event that calls upon all matcha enthusiasts and Maui tourists whose focus is maintaining healthy lifestyles while traveling. Please sign up by Feb. 24 through Eventbrite to secure a spot.

Maui Matcha and Matcha MCENTEA will also extend their good vibrations and activation across Maui Matcha's storefront with an interactive pop-up event with sips of matcha, skincare, and selfie-ops that afternoon from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., open to the public.

