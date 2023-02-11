Chile Ancho Meatball Sliders Spice Up The Super Bowl Party

Chile Ancho Meatball Sliders, topped with cabbage strands, a dish for Super Bowl parties. Chef and Food Author Adán Medrano Roasts Chile Ancho Meatball Sliders that are featured in his award-winning documentary feature film, "Truly Texas Mexican." Chile Ancho Meatball Sliders with a rich adobo gravy. The sliders will be topped with thinly sliced cabbage strands.

Chef Adán Medrano roasts Texas Mexican Chile Meatballs in newly-released cooking video in his test kitchen.

HOUSTON, TX, US, February 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Adán Medrano oven-roasts chile ancho meatballs in the opening kitchen scene of the award-winning documentary feature film, “Truly Texas Mexican.” The documentary was an “Official Selection” at the Sonoma International Film Festival in 2021. To coincide with the film festival screening, the festival asked Chef Medrano to produce a cooking video so that film buffs could learn how to make the spicy meatballs featured in the film.

"The Chile Ancho Meatballs Sliders" cooking video is now being released to the public, and Medrano says that both the recipe and the step-by-step cooking demonstrations are intended for home cooks everywhere. He says that the meatballs make an excellent, spicy party dish for this weekend's Super Bowl.

The 18-minute cooking video can be viewed on Chef Medrano's Vimeo site.

The recipe is below, and it is from Medrano's cookbook, "Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes."

RECIPE FOR CHILE ANCHO MEATBALL SLIDERS

Adapted from the cookbook, “Truly Texas Mexican: A Native Culinary Heritage In Recipes”

Recipe (makes 40 1-1/2-inch meatballs)

Ingredients

For the Adobo:

4 ancho chiles, seeded and deveined

1 white onion

3 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons fresh Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 cups tomatoes, diced

2 cups chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1/2 tablespoon white vinegar

For the Meatballs:

1 pound ground pork

1 pound 96% fat-free ground beef

1 egg, beaten

2 teaspoons salt

3 ounces bread slices, crust removed, broken up into 1-inch pieces (about 1-1/2 cups or 3 slices)

1/2 cup milk

Method

To Make the Chile Adobo and Meatballs

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

1. Remove the seeds from the chiles by cutting a slit lengthwise in each chile to open it and remove the stem with the attached seeds. Remove all the other seeds in the chile pod.

2. Place the chiles in a large pot and cover them with water. Bring to a boil, turn off the heat, and let the chiles steep for 15 minutes so that they will rehydrate. Drain and allow to cool. Discard the water.

3. Place the chiles, onion, garlic, oregano, and salt in a blender. Add 1 cup of clean water and blend on high until the paste is completely smooth, with no large particles. Add a little more water if needed. If there are large particles in the paste after you are done blending, strain the paste through a fine-mesh sieve. Set aside.

4. Heat the canola oil in a Dutch oven and add the chile purée, with caution because there will be splatter as the liquid meets the oil. Fry for 10 minutes. The color will deepen and the purée will thicken. Set aside.

5. In a bowl, pour the milk, add the bread, and set aside.

6. Mix together the pork and beef.

7. Add the beaten egg to the meat. Squeeze excess milk from the bread and mix it with the meat using your hands or a large spatula or spoon.

8. Add 8 or 9 tablespoons of the ancho chile purée to the meat and mix thoroughly.

9. Form the seasoned meat into 40 1-1/2-inch balls and place them on a large cookie sheet.

10. Roast the meatballs in a 400°F oven for 12–15 minutes until browned and crispy on the outside. Remove from the oven and allow the meatballs to rest for 10 minutes. They are ready to serve with the adobo.

To Make the Adobo:

11. To the remaining chile purée add the tomatoes, chicken stock, vinegar, salt and sugar and bring to a boil. Cook for 30 minutes until the adobo begins to thicken. Taste and correct the salt.

Serve the meatballs on a plate and pour the adobo over them. Or you can serve the adobo on the side, with toothpicks for each guest to dip.

As in the video, serve the meatballs as sliders and garnish with thinly sliced white cabbage.

These albóndigas are moist and delicious even on the second day and will keep in the fridge for 5 days.

Chef and Food Author Adán Medrano demos Chile Ancho Meatball Sliders featured in the documentary feature film, "Truly Texas Mexican"