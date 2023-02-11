Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SAL, COUP, SHBI, AJRD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAL)’s sale to NBT Bancorp Inc. for 0.7450 shares of NBT common stock for each share of Salisbury. If you are a Salisbury shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP)’s sale to Thoma Bravo for $81.00 in cash per share. If you are a Coupa shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI)’s merger with The Community Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, holders of Community Financial common stock will have the right to receive 2.3287 shares of Shore common stock. Existing Shore shareholders will own approximately 60% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Shore shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AJRD)’s sale to L3Harris Technologies for $58.00 per share. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com


